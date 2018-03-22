White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Sent to minors
Cordell was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
Cordell, who was acquired from the Brewers at the trade deadline last season, was pushing to break camp with the White Sox, but the team ultimately decided to send him to the minors for some more seasoning. In 68 games with the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate in 2017, Cordell hit a respectable .284/.349/.506 with 10 homers and nine stolen bases. The White Sox are light on big-league-ready starting outfielders, so he could earn his way to everyday at-bats at some point in 2018 if he impresses in the minors. In the meantime, Leury Garcia (personal) and Adam Engel will battle it out for starts in center field.
