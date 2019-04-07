White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Sent to Triple-A
Cordell was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's series finale against Seattle, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Cordell has seen limed at-bats so far this year for the White Sox, so he'll head to the minors to get more opportunities. A corresponding move will be announced prior to Monday's matchup with the Rays.
