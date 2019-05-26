White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Settles into fourth-outfielder role
Cordell is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins.
Cordell has started only once in the White Sox's last eight games, making it safe to conclude that Charlie Tilson has overtaken him as the team's primary right fielder. Once Jon Jay (groin) is ready to return from the 60-day injured list in June, it's possible that Cordell gets sent back to Triple-A Charlotte to play on an everyday basis.
