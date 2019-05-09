White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Sitting in series finale
Cordell is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Indians, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Cordell has been acting as the White Sox's primary right fielder for the better part of the past three weeks, slashing .241/.339/.389 since his promotion from Triple-A Charlotte. While Cordell still maintains a spot atop the depth chart, his lackluster production coupled with fourth outfielder Charlie Tilson's recent success at the dish could result in Cordell losing playing time if he's unable to raise his performance.
