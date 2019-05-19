White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Sitting out series finale
Cordell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
The White Sox have been running a four-man rotation in the outfield of late, and Cordell will find himself as the odd man out after starting five of the previous six games. Cordell is slashing .244/.311/.341 with one home run and one stolen base over 16 games in May, so he'll really only be worthy of monitoring in AL-only formats if he continues to see steady at-bats.
