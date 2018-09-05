White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Starts in right field
Cordell started in right field and went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and an RBI in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Tigers.
Cordell made his first big-league start in right field. He was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday and will get some fill-in opportunities, mostly against left-handed starters, with Avisail Garcia (knee) and Leury Garcia (hamstring) nursing injuries.
