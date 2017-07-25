White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Traded to White Sox
Cordell was traded to the White Sox on Tuesday in return for relief pitcher Anthony Swarzak, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
The Brewers were looking for some bullpen help and were able to acquire Swarzak by dipping into their glut of minor-league outfield talent. Cordell posted a 116 wRC+ with Triple-A Colorado Springs this season and could be plugged into the White Sox's major-league roster this season. The 25-year-old projects as a fourth outfielder type in the long term.
