Manager Rick Rentera said Thursday that Cordell will be used a full-time outfielder while he's up with the big club, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "I'm going to run him out there every day," Renteria said of Cordell.

After the White Sox sent Daniel Palka down to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Cordell was recalled from the minors in a corresponding move and will enter the lineup immediately as Chicago's No. 9 hitter in Thursday's series opener with the Tigers. Though Palka had been deployed as a platoon player, Renteria suggested that Cordell would receive regular starts against both left- and right-handed pitching in what amounts to the 27-year-old's first extended look at the big-league level. Cordell's numbers in sporadic action in the majors haven't been impressive, but he's shown a nice blend of power and speed in the high minors, albeit with poor on-base percentages.