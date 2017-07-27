Cordell (back) will visit with White Sox team doctors, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

No surprise here. Cordell had the back injury when he was acquired from the Brewers. General manager Rick Hahn said there's a chance Cordell doesn't get into action until closer to instructional league this fall, but added the injury is a non-factor in terms of his long-term prognosis.

