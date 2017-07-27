White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Will visit team doctors
Cordell (back) will visit with White Sox team doctors, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
No surprise here. Cordell had the back injury when he was acquired from the Brewers. General manager Rick Hahn said there's a chance Cordell doesn't get into action until closer to instructional league this fall, but added the injury is a non-factor in terms of his long-term prognosis.
More News
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Needs more time on DL•
-
White Sox's Ryan Cordell: Traded to White Sox•
-
Brewers' Ryan Cordell: Placed on disabled list•
-
Brewers' Ryan Cordell: Pushing for call-up in Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Ryan Cordell: No trouble early on with Triple-A pitching•
-
Brewers' Ryan Cordell: Getting action at third base•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...