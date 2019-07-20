Goins is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.

Goins will be on the bench for a second straight game with the Rays bringing another southpaw (Ryan Yarbrough) to the hill. The veteran still looks poised to fill the strong side of a platoon at shortstop with either Jose Rondon or Leury Garcia until Tim Anderson (ankle) returns from the injured list.

