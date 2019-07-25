Goins went 1-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Marlins.

After occupying the lower third of the order since coming up from Triple-A Charlotte, Goins slotted in at fifth in the order Wednesday. It's unclear if this is a lasting promotion for Goins, who is 7-for-19 (.368) with a pair of home runs since returning to the major leagues. With Tim Anderson (ankle) ramping up on rehab, Goins stay in the starting lineup will be ending soon.

