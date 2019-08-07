White Sox's Ryan Goins: Drives in a pair
Goins went 5-for-8 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored across both games of a doubleheader Tuesday against the Tigers.
Goins had a big day at the dish, reaching base multiple times in each of the team's contests Tuesday. He's served as the team's primary third baseman since Yoan Moncada (hamstring) hit the injured list on August 1 and has been relatively productive, recording at least one hit in five of his seven starts. In a small sample this season with the big-league club, Goins has hit .333/.440/.540 across 76 plate appearances.
