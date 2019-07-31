Goins entered Tuesday's game after Yoan Moncada (hamstring) departed and went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in a 5-2 loss to the Mets.

Moncada attempted to play through an injury that bothered him prior to the game. Goins, who had been getting regular starts at shortstop while Tim Anderson (ankle) was sidelined, should be the primary fill-in if Moncada misses any more playing time. Anderson returned to the lineup Tuesday, so shortstop is no longer a viable option of consistent playing time for Goins.