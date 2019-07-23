Goins went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Marlins.

Goins was back in the starting lineup with a right-hander on the mound and homered for the second time since he was brought up to the majors. He and Jose Rondon are splitting time at shortstop, thought not in a true platoon, and that figures to be the case until early August. Injured shortstop Tim Anderson (ankle) ran the bases Monday for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain June 25 in Boston. Anderson told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times he feels good and might return "in a week or two."

More News
Our Latest Stories