Goins went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.

Making his first start with the White Sox, Goins smacked a two-run homer off starter Danny Duffy in the fifth inning. The 31-year-old was called up from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of Wednesday's game to fill in for Eloy Jimenez (elbow). Goins owned a .228/.274/.333 line across his first six seasons in the majors.

More News
Our Latest Stories