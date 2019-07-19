White Sox's Ryan Goins: Makes second straight start
Goins started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Royals.
Goins has started both games since his retrieval from Triple-A Charlotte, filling in for the injured Tim Anderson (ankle) at shortstop. Anderson will be evaluated Monday, and the White Sox may present a clearer picture for his potential return. That will give an indication of how long the 31-year-old Goins will be a regular in the lineup.
