Goins started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Royals.

Goins has started both games since his retrieval from Triple-A Charlotte, filling in for the injured Tim Anderson (ankle) at shortstop. Anderson will be evaluated Monday, and the White Sox may present a clearer picture for his potential return. That will give an indication of how long the 31-year-old Goins will be a regular in the lineup.