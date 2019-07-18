Goins, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, could get an extended run at shortstop for the White Sox while Tim Anderson (ankle) remains sidelined, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Goins started at shortstop and homered in his first game with the team Wednesday. Jose Rondon was not productive as a fill-in, and the White Sox prefer Leury Garcia in the outfield, particularly after losing productive outfielder Eloy Jimenez (shoulder) to injury.