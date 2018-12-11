Goins agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday and has been invited to spring training, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Goins appeared in 41 games for the Royals a season ago, batting .226 with nine extra-base hits and six RBI. He figures to begin the 2019 campaign at Triple-A Charlotte after latching on with Chicago.

