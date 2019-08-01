White Sox's Ryan Goins: Starts at third base
Goins started at third base in place of the injured Yoan Moncada (hamstring) on Wednesday and went 2-for-4 with a walk and a double in a 4-2 loss to the Mets.
The White Sox dropped Moncada onto the injured list, so there will be a window of opportunity for Goins, who remains the team's primary utility infielder after Jose Rondon was designated for assignment and eventually claimed by Baltimore. Goins has hit with regularity since joining the White Sox, hitting safely in six of his nine starts and going 12-for-37 (.324) with two home runs and four doubles overall.
