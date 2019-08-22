White Sox's Ryan Goins: To see downturn in playing time
Goins, who is not in Thursday's lineup against the Rangers, will likely see diminished playing time going forward now that Yoan Moncada (hamstring) has been activated.
Moncada missed over three weeks with the injury, and Goins hit .253 with zero home runs and zero steals in 79 at-bats over that stretch. Yolmer Sanchez, who is starting at second base Thursday, apparently has a leg up on Goins, who appears to be assuming a bench role going forward.
