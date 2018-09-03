White Sox's Ryan LaMarre: Available off bench
LaMarre (hip) is available for Monday's game against the Tigers but is not in the lineup, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
LaMarre left Sunday's game against the Red Sox with a sore right hip. He only starts occasionally for Chicago, so his absence from the lineup Monday isn't necessarily injury-related.
