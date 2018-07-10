LaMarre was called up by the White Sox on Tuesday.

Avisail Garcia (hamstring) was placed on the disabled list and LaMarre was promoted in a corresponding move. LaMarre can play all three outfield positions and will fill the fifth-outfielder role during his time with the big club, likely only seeing occasional starts against left-handed pitching. He hit .263/.321/.313 in 43 games with the Twins earlier this season before being designated for assignment.

