LaMarre was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday and is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the season.

Senior vice president and general manager Rick Hahn didn't rule out LaMarre's return to the organization but stated that Friday's moves -- the team also outrighted Danny Farquhar (head) and Rob Scahill -- provided the club with flexibility for the offseason. In 76 games split between Chicago and Minnesota this year, LaMarre slashed .279/.322/.382 with a pair of home runs and 18 RBI.