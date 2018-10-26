White Sox's Ryan LaMarre: Cast off 40-man roster
LaMarre was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday and is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the season.
Senior vice president and general manager Rick Hahn didn't rule out LaMarre's return to the organization but stated that Friday's moves -- the team also outrighted Danny Farquhar (head) and Rob Scahill -- provided the club with flexibility for the offseason. In 76 games split between Chicago and Minnesota this year, LaMarre slashed .279/.322/.382 with a pair of home runs and 18 RBI.
