White Sox's Ryan LaMarre: Draws start Tuesday
LaMarre started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Yankees.
LaMarre made his first start since being called up from Triple-A Charlotte. He was summoned from the minors when the White Sox placed Leury Garcia (hamstring) on the disabled list. He'll be splitting time in left field with Nicky Delmonico and Daniel Palka until the time when the organization feels Eloy Jimenez (flu-like symptoms) is ready for his big-league debut.
