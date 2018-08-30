White Sox's Ryan LaMarre: Huge performance in win over Yankees
LaMarre went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Yankees.
The journeyman outfielder set a new personal best with the four-RBI night while hitting his second homer of the year, and just the third of his career. LaMarre should continue getting starts against southpaws down the stretch for the White Sox, but the 29-year-old came into the game with a .553 OPS for his big-league career, so don't expect a repeat performance.
