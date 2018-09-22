LaMarre went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Friday's win over the Cubs.

LaMarre plated a run in the fourth on an RBI double, followed by an RBI single in the sixth and a sacrifice fly in the seventh to give the White Sox a comfortable 10-1 lead. He's slashing .286/.330/.391 with two home runs and 18 RBI through 73 games this season with a little over a week remaining in the regular season.