White Sox's Ryan LaMarre: Knocks in three vs. Cubs
LaMarre went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Friday's win over the Cubs.
LaMarre plated a run in the fourth on an RBI double, followed by an RBI single in the sixth and a sacrifice fly in the seventh to give the White Sox a comfortable 10-1 lead. He's slashing .286/.330/.391 with two home runs and 18 RBI through 73 games this season with a little over a week remaining in the regular season.
More News
-
White Sox's Ryan LaMarre: Makes third start in four games•
-
White Sox's Ryan LaMarre: Available off bench•
-
White Sox's Ryan LaMarre: Dealing with hip soreness•
-
White Sox's Ryan LaMarre: Huge performance in win over Yankees•
-
White Sox's Ryan LaMarre: Starts against lefty•
-
White Sox's Ryan LaMarre: Back with big club•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...