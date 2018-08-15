White Sox's Ryan LaMarre: Launches first career homer
LaMarre went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Tigers.
LaMarre's first career homer in the second inning turned out to be the game-winning hit. It was nice that the Michigan-native could delight a subset of fans at Detroit's Comerica Park but LaMarre is a 29-year-old career minor-leaguer that's filling space on the White Sox's roster. He's not expected to provide much fantasy value. When he's in the starting lineup, LaMarre lines up in left field, a position he shares with Nicky Delmonico and Daniel Palka.
