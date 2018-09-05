LaMarre went 1-for-3 in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Tigers.

LaMarre made his third start in four games as manager Rick Renteria is fond of getting those righty-lefty matchups. In this case, the right-handed hitting LaMarre started in left field against the left-handed Francisco Liriano. With Avisail Garcia (knee) and Leury Garcia (hamstring) sidelined, Renteria has been juggling bodies in and out of the corner outfield spots. Against lefties, he can deploy LaMarre and Ryan Cordell; for right-handers, he has Nicky Delmonico and Daniel Palka.

More News
Our Latest Stories