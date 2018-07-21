LaMarre was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Friday's tilt against the Mariners, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

LaMarre will head to the minor leagues after hitting .262 with five extra-base hits and nine RBI through 45 games this season. The move was made to make room on the 25-man roster for the return of Avisail Garcia (hamstring), who's expected to come off the disabled list Saturday.