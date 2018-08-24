LaMarre started in left field and went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Tigers.

This was LaMarre's first start in seven games and it came against Detroit left-hander Matthew Boyd. There hasn't been a strict platoon in left field under manager Rick Renteria, but he's been away from the team dealing with a bout of lightheadedness. In the meantime, bench coach Joe McEwing is serving as the interim manager and may have a different philosophy with respect to left field. The right-handed hitting LaMarre will share left field with left-handed hitters like Daniel Palka and Nicky Delmonico.