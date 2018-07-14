LaMarre went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 9-6 win over the Royals.

This was LaMarre's first start since he was promoted to Chicago after being claimed off waivers from the Twins earlier this week. He was part of a lineup shuffle designed to spell struggling designated hitter Matt Davidson. Daniel Palka served as the DH while LaMarre started in left field.

