White Sox's Ryan Noda: Sitting against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Noda is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Though he'll hit the bench while the Diamondbacks send southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill, the left-handed-hitting Noda has been a regular in the White Sox lineup against right-handed pitching since he was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox on June 13. Noda started in seven of the previous eight games but went 2-for-19 with five walks and 12 strikeouts. Edgar Quero will replace him at designated hitter Monday.