The White Sox optioned Peralta to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

Just two days after being selected from Charlotte and giving up a run in one-third of an inning during his season debut, Peralta will now head back to the minors. He'll keep his spot on the White Sox's 40-man roster, though a 7.16 ERA through 16.1 innings at Triple-A doesn't bode well for a return to the big-leagues anytime soon.