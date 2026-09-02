Burke (8-6) earned the win Tuesday against the Astros after tossing 5.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts. He allowed one hit and walked four.

Burke bounced back nicely after issuing a career-high eight walks over three-plus innings in his previous start. He walked the first two batters Tuesday but escaped the opening frame and didn't surrender his first hit until Taylor Trammell doubled in the fifth. This was Burke's fifth scoreless outing of the season, and he's been pitching well -- this outing lowered his ERA to 3.20, and he owns a strong 2.76 ERA with a 1.08 WHIP in nine starts since the All-Star break. His next start should come at home against the Twins over the weekend.