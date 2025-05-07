Burke allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out two in 6.1 inning Tuesday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Burke held the Royals scoreless through five innings and held them without an extra-base hit until Kyle Isbel took him deep to lead off the sixth. Burke finished the frame and exited in line for a win that was eventually squandered by the bullpen in the ninth inning. Burke's now posted back-to-back quality starts and has given up three runs or fewer while going at least five innings four straight times. He'll aim to close out a strong two-start week at home this weekend against the Marlins.