Burke and the White Sox will not play against the Cardinals on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

The game will be made up Thursday as part of a split doubleheader, and Burke is scheduled to start in the first game starting at 2:10 p.m. ET, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com. Burke has a 5.60 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB in 27.1 innings over his last five starts.