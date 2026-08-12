White Sox's Sean Burke: Dominant effort in no-decision

Burke did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Reds, allowing one run on three hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over seven innings.

Burke allowed a solo homer in the fifth inning but was otherwise superb, generating a whopping 20 swinging strikes on 94 pitches and departing with a 4-1 lead his bullpen could not secure. It was an encouraging effort after the 26-year-old failed to complete five frames for the first time since June 13 on Wednesday, and he's now logged quality starts in six of his past seven outings overall. He'll carry a 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 152:39 K across 135.2 innings this season into a road matchup with the Tigers this weekend.