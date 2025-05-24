Burke (3-5) came away with the win against the Rangers on Friday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six across six innings.

Burke faced the minimum number of batters in three of the first five innings of Friday's game. His lone blemish came in the sixth on a Jake Burger RBI double, but Burke came away with the win and quality start after generating 10 whiffs and 19 first-pitch strikes on just 89 pitches (54 strikes). Burke has a 4.33 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 54 innings this season, but he leads the majors with 30 walks. He's in line to make his next start on the road against the Mets next week.