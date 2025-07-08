Burke (4-8) took the loss Monday, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks over five-plus innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

The right-hander allowed three runs over the first five innings before running into major trouble in the sixth inning, when Bo Bichette, Addison Barger and Alejandro Kirk helped break the game open and derail his final line. Burke has been used as a starter, swingman and bulk reliever this season, showing flashes in each role but struggling to find consistency. Through 18 appearances, he owns a 4.40 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 92 innings.