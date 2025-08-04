Burke didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Angels, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over five-plus innings. He struck out seven.

Burke blanked the Halos through five innings, but he got into trouble immediately in the sixth inning. He allowed a solo homer to Zach Neto and then allowed a single, double and single to consecutive batters. Burke was pulled following the second single, but a runner he had put on scored later in the inning on a wild pitch. The 25-year-old hasn't completed more than five innings in five consecutive outings, but he's fanned more than six batters in back-to-back appearances. On the year, Burke has a 4.23 ERA and a 100:50 K:BB across 110.2 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Guardians next weekend.