White Sox's Sean Burke: Fans 10 in defeat

Burke (7-5) took the loss against Houston on Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters over six innings.

Burke continued his recent strong stretch of pitching, notching his fourth straight quality start and registering double-digit punchouts for the second time during that span. He got through five scoreless frames, but a three-run Astros sixth, aided by a hit-by-pitch and a Braden Montgomery error, gave Houston all the offense needed to send Burke to the loss. Still, Burke is in the midst of a breakout campaign, and his uptick in punchouts of late -- he's posted eight or more strikeouts five times across his past seven outings -- is particularly promising from a fantasy perspective. The right-hander will look to keep rolling in his next start, which is projected to be a home matchup against the Yankees.