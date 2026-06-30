White Sox's Sean Burke: Fans eight in no-decision

Burke didn't factor into the decision Monday against the Orioles after allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings.

Burke continued his stretch of strong outings and has now surrendered two runs or fewer in each of his previous three appearances. He gave up one run in the first inning and one in the third, but he was otherwise able to avoid trouble despite issuing three free passes. Burke also tied his season high in strikeouts Monday and has racked up 22 punchouts in his last 19 innings of work.