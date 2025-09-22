Burke (4-11) yielded three runs (two earned) on six hits over four innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Padres.

Burke coughed up a pair of runs in the second inning before serving up a solo homer to Fernando Tatis in the third. It was Burke's fifth straight outing of fewer than five innings pitched. On the bright side, he did not walk a batter Sunday after issuing 12 free passes over 15.1 frames in his previous four starts. He now owns a 4.29 ERA with a 123:62 K:BB through 130 innings this season. Burke's final start of 2025 is projected to be in Washington next weekend.