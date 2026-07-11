White Sox's Sean Burke: Fans nine in dominant performance

Burke (6-4) earned the win Friday against the Athletics after tossing seven innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and striking out nine.

Burke came just two strikeouts shy of matching his season high in that category, but this was the fourth time in his last five outings he fanned at least eight. With a 1.69 ERA across 32 innings over that five-game stretch, Burke heads into the All-Star break full of confidence. He'll aim to carry his impressive run of results into his next start, scheduled for Friday, July 17, on the road against the Blue Jays.