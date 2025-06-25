Burke (4-7) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two unearned runs on five hits and two walks over five inning in a 7-3 victory over the Diamondbacks. He struck out seven.

The rookie right-hander tied his season high with seven strikeouts, a mark he set last Thursday against the Cardinals. Burke has given up two earned runs or fewer in eight of 10 starts since the beginning of May, posting a 3.33 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 48:26 K:BB over 54 innings during that span. He'll try to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to be a tough road matchup against the Dodgers next week.