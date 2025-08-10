Burke (4-9) took the loss in Saturday's game against the Guardians, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven across 3.1 innings.

Burke's outing was highlighted by him striking out the side in the second inning, but he ran up his pitch count to 88 (55 strikes) despite not making it out of the fourth and wasn't able to get enough run support to avoid the loss. Burke has struck out at least five batters in eight of his last nine starts, and over that span he has a 3.53 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 43.1 innings. He'll look to get back into the win column in his next start, which is lined up for next weekend on the road against Kansas City.