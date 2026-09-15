Burke (9-7) earned the win Monday against Cleveland, striking out four while allowing an unearned run on four hits and two walks in five innings of relief.

Working behind opener Sean Newcomb on Monday, Burke kept the Guardians scoreless until permitting an unearned run in the sixth inning. It was a resounding bounce-back effort after the right-hander was shelled for seven runs his last time out versus Pittsburgh, so it appears initially the shift to a bulk-relief role served him well. He'll bring a solid 3.47 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 173:58 K:BB over 161 innings into his next scheduled outing against the Tigers.