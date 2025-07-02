Burke will pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Brandon Eisert in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers lineup typically features two left-handed hitters (Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman) in the top four spots in the order, so the White Sox will likely have the left-handed Eisert work the opening frame or two before turning the game over to the right-handed Burke. The 25-year-old has previously worked as a bulk reliever April 25 against the Athletics and May 30 against the Orioles, covering 11.1 innings between those appearances while striking out 11 and yielding six runs (five earned) on 10 hits and three walks.