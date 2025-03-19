White Sox manager Will Venable confirmed over the weekend that Burke will start the team's season opener March 27 versus the Angels in Chicago, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Burke made just four appearances (three starts) for the White Sox at the tail end of the 2024 season, but he dazzled in those outings with a 1.42 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB in 19 innings. He's been shakier this spring in allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits and five walks over 10.2 innings, but with few appealing alternatives on hand, Burke was awarded the Opening Day assignment. The 25-year-old righty has shown bat-missing ability at every stop of his professional career, but the strikeout stuff has often been accompanied by walk rates north of 10 percent. Though Burke turned some heads during his brief taste of the big leagues in 2024, expect more volatility in his performance during his first season as a full-time starter in the majors.