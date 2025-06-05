Burke did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Tigers, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts over seven innings.

Burke cruised through six innings before losing a 2-0 lead in the seventh. He threw a season-high seven frames and generated an impressive 15 whiffs on 96 pitches. The 25-year-old has now logged at least six innings in five of his past seven appearances, yielding more than two earned runs just once during that stretch. On the season, he owns a 4.03 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 50:32 K:BB across 67 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Astros next week.